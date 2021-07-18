Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

