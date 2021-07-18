Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT Set at $3.26 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SYBX. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

SYBX stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

