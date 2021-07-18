Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Up 89.3% in June

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the June 15th total of 221,300 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TKAT stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Takung Art has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 million, a PE ratio of -263.58 and a beta of 3.09.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

