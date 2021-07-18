Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Up 3.5%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.83. 4,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,498,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.03.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 329,844 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth $3,051,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

