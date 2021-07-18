Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $19.63

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.63, but opened at $20.64. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 156 shares traded.

TSHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

