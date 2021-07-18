TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the June 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after acquiring an additional 134,293 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

