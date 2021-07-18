TD Securities Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$55.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TOY. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.64.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$46.08 on Thursday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$22.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$400.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.