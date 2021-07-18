TD Securities Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$55.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on TOY. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.64.
Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$46.08 on Thursday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$22.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.
