Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCHBF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tecan Group stock remained flat at $$532.00 during trading hours on Friday. 585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.88. Tecan Group has a 52-week low of $392.00 and a 52-week high of $532.00.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

