Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TLTZY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

