Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

