Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $208.29 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $133.02 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

