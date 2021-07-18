Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $29.50 Average PT from Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE TDS opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after buying an additional 880,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 736,458 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 533,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 507,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

