Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:MRAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.
About Marquee Raine Acquisition
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.