Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,832,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,364,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,556,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,916,000.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

