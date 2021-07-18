TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TU. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.
Shares of TU opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TELUS by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,284 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
