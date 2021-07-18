TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TU. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of TU opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TELUS by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,284 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

