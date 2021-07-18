Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,945.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 853,139 shares of company stock worth $4,765,981. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 124,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 3,940,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,392. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

