Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.96. 28,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,362,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 69,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $747,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,922,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 202.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 130,066 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 93.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

