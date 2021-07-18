Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Purchases $15,400.00 in Stock

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

Texas Mineral Resources stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 205,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05. Texas Mineral Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

