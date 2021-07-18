TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TFII. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$110.78.

TSE:TFII opened at C$122.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$113.11. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of C$11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total transaction of C$2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$449,835,552. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

