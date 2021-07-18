The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

The Bancorp stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $912,800.00. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,892 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

