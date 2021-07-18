The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $1,250.00 at Evercore ISI

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,219.80.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $925.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,025.88. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $629.83 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 33,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,229,173.56. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $86,945,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.