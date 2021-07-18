The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $59.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Insiders have sold 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.