The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $21,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after acquiring an additional 170,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $403.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.83 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Stephens increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

