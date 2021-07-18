The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $450.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

COO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $403.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $277.83 and a 52 week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.