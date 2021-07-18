The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $450.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.
COO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.
Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $403.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $277.83 and a 52 week high of $415.96.
In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
