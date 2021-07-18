The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 446,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DSGX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. 54,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.39. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,910,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.