The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GDV opened at $26.02 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

