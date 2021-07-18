The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GDV opened at $26.02 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.