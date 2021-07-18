The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 68.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 220,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

NYSE:GRX opened at $13.32 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.