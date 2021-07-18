The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

