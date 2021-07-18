The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $8.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $51.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $364.80 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,716,000 after buying an additional 256,910 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,114 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

