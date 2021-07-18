The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of FWONK opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

