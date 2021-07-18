The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alps Alpine from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

