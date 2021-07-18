The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.17.

THG opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.