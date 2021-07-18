The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.11. The Honest shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1,236 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.96.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Vi sold 1,450,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $23,200,160.00. Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 82,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,322,368.00.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

