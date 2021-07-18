The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Up 45.2% in June

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:SCX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95. The L.S. Starrett has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

