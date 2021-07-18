The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Up 45.2% in June

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:SCX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95. The L.S. Starrett has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter.
About The L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
