The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in June

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the June 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 326.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on The North West from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on The North West from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NNWWF remained flat at $$27.12 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81. The North West has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

