The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $266.10 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. On average, analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $106,240.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,057.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,878 shares of company stock worth $6,402,023. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.