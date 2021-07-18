The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Acquires $327,430.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) major shareholder Maquia Investments North Ameri purchased 32,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $327,430.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

The St. Joe stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.