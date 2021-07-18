Thomas Cortese Sells 40,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00.

ZI opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1,243.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

