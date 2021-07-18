Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00.
Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.20.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
