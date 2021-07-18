Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.