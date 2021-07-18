Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 62.4% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 46,350.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

