Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,842 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.30% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after buying an additional 261,077 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 96.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,478,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 724,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.24 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

