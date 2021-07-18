Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Financial were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

