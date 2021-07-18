Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,469,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 326,121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 454,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,124 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 459.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after purchasing an additional 86,782 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

