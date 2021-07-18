Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 30,737 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

