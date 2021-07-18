Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,650 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 374,172 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.12. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

In other news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $1,372,800.00. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

