Throne Price Hits $1.30 on Major Exchanges (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Throne has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $355,637.96 and approximately $35,689.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00004167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00102774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00146695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,291.85 or 0.99950476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

