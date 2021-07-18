Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thryv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.51.

Thryv stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Thryv has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,060,077 shares of company stock worth $24,278,268. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 64.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $19,879,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

