Thunder Token Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $53.26 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

