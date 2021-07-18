TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,109,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,434,000.

Shares of KIIIU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

