TIG Advisors LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOAC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,997,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,351,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NOAC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.