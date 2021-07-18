TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $583.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Raketich sold 30,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $319,772.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,221 shares of company stock valued at $518,483. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 500,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.